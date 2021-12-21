Advertisement

UWEC extends mask requirement through Jan. 30

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Indoor face coverings will be required at all UW-Eau Claire campuses through Jan. 30, 2022, the school announced Tuesday.

Face coverings or masks will be required for all students and employees regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt said that he expects having to extend the mask requirement again before the spring semester begins on Jan. 31. The requirement affects all three campuses in Eau Claire, Rice Lake and Marshfield.

In a release, UW-Eau Claire said that 94% of its staff and more than 83% of its students were fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, while employees and students who haven’t provided proof of vaccination must test for COVID-19 once per week. Free tests are available on the Eau Claire and Barron County campuses, although the on-campus testing sites will close Dec. 23 through Jan. 2.

