Advertisement

Wisconsin prisons struggle with staffing shortage

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Almost a quarter of the jobs within the state Department of Corrections are unfilled.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports about 1,100 jobs remain open and maximum-security facilities in Portage and Waupun are operating with only half their staffs. Corrections officials are now sending almost two dozen officers from other facilities each pay period to that prison.

Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr says low pay and fears of COVID-19 are keeping people from applying for positions.

Legislators approved raising guards’ pay from $16.65 an hour to $19.03 per hour in the last state budget. They’re also considering a bill that would raise minimum wages by 50 cents an hour on top of an annual 2% raise.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home
Names of drivers involved in Sunday’s fatal crash in Chippewa County released
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Durand mom dies 12 days after having twins
Police say there are no signs of violence or forced entry, and there is no known threat to the...
Neighbors react after police find seven dead in Minnesota home
“Take immediate action” to stop COVID-19 Omicron variant: DHS urges

Latest News

A 2-year-old boy was hit and killed by a train in Taylor County in June.
Bond set for woman charged in death of toddler hit and killed by train in Taylor County
COVID-19 deaths Tuesday in Wisconsin hit near 2021 highs
Walz and his family tested positive on Monday after his son experienced mild symptoms over the...
Minnesota Gov. Walz, family test positive for COVID-19
Court asks justices to consider victim amendment question