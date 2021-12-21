Advertisement

Xcel Energy employee injured at Wissota Hydro Power Plant Dec. 8 dies

(KVLY)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who worked for Xcel Energy dies after being injured while working at the Wissota Hydro Power Plant in Chippewa Falls.

Xcel Energy confirmed 48-year-old Jon Grunseth of Gilman died Sunday due to injuries suffered in the Dec. 8 incident.

In a statement, Xcel Energy president Mark Stoering expressed condolences to Grunseth’s family and friends, stating that “we are all deeply saddened and committed to supporting his family and those who worked with him as they cope with the loss of a friend and colleague.”

In a release on the day of the incident, Dec. 8, Grunseth, who was not named at the time, was hurt while unloading barge equipment near the Wissota Hydro Power Plant. Grunseth was taken to a hospital and then flown to the Twin Cities for treatment.

