Anderson Moving hosts donation drive benefiting those affected by Stanley tornado

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - Fresh off a trip to Mayfield, Ky. with supplies, a Cadott moving company shifts its focus back home.

Anderson Moving is holding a donation drive helping those whose lives were uprooted during last week’s storm, which included at tornado rolling through Stanley on Dec. 15.

The drive, which began Dec. 17, continues through Wednesday.

It’s the second one the company has put together in recent weeks.

After driving donations down to Kentucky last week, Anderson Moving owners Jacob and Mary Anderson said they needed to do the same for their neighbors.

For the Stanley drive, they’re collecting toiletries, new blankets and new toys. They also want gift cards to local stores including Dollar General, Walmart and Kwik Trip.

The Andersons said the best part about collecting and delivering donations is being able to bring smile to people’s faces.

“It’s nice to be able to do that so we’re fortunate to be able to do that and social media obviously helps that very much too,” Jacob Anderson said.

“It also shows that there is good in this world,” Mary Anderson said. “You see so much negative going on and then all the sudden this happens and you see all the good people and all the good people are doing and it makes you realize, ‘Oh yeah, there really is good in this world.’”

People can drop off donations from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Citizen State Bank in Cadott. Donations are also being collected from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at U-Haul Moving and Storage of Lake Hallie.

