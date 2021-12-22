Celebrating 100 years of life tea party

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Celebrating 100 years of life. The Classic at Hillcrest Greens hosts a tea party for five queens turning 100-years-old this year.

The queens that they are, sat at the table with their crowns on as family, friends and staff came out to have tea, cake and shared memories to help celebrate a huge milestone in their life.

The queens said the secret to living a long life is to be happy, having your friends and family and lots of tequila.

The Life Enrichment Supervisor Rachel Remes, says that this is their first time putting on an event that honors 100 years for their residents.

“It’s just such an honor to be able to witness not only one queen turn one hundred here at classic but to have five,” she said. “It’s just remarkable and honor and really special thing, we just wanted them to feel special and hopefully we did that today.”

Remes says they plan to host more events like this for their residents who turn 100-years-old in the future.

