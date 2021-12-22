Charges filed against suspect in Holmen drive by shooting

VILLAGE OF HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - Charges are filed against a suspect in a drive by shooting that took place in the Village of Holmen.

According to a release from the Holmen Police Department, on Saturday Dec. 18, at 4:37 p.m. the Holmen Police Department was called to an address on Cliffview Drive in the Village of Holmen for shots fired.

The chief of the Holmen Police Department says 31-year-old Wesley Dollar was arrested by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office around 1:30 Monday afternoon in Boscobel.

According to a criminal complaint, Dollar claimed he had conflicts with the people who live in the home.

One victim was standing in the kitchen at the time of the drive by shooting and received minor injuries.

Dollar denied firing the gun and said, “of course I’d deny being there after all of the accusations I have in my phone.” He then said he didn’t shoot anyone.

After being told to be honest, he then told authorities that he did not have intentions of killing anybody. He said he stopped, shot, then drove off. He said he had one round chambered.

Dollar is given recommended charges of one count of first degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and one count of felony bail jumping -new crimes.

He was convicted of a felony, possession of THC as a 2nd offense in a July, 2017 Crawford County case.

Dollar is currently on a felony bond in a La Crosse County case and one of the conditions of the bond is to not commit crimes while out on bond.

He will have a court hearing January 4.

