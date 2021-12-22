Chippewa Valley hospitals overwhelmed

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hospitals across the country are overwhelmed with an increase in patients. That includes the Chippewa Valley.

Coupled with cold and flu season and COVID-19, healthcare workers are feeling overloaded.

“We have patients in the rooms and in the hallways and it is an overwhelming increase in the last few weeks that we are seeing this,” Director of Emergency Services for HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospital, Robin Schultz said. “To make that even stretch a little bit further, we have to keep a lot of those patients in the emergency departments because our critical care units are at capacity and full and most of those patients are on ventilators and are extremely ill.”

Schultz says other hospitals are feeling the strain too.

“We can call multiple hospitals throughout our state or region and even outside of our state and they’re in the same state that we are and if we’ve ever been in a crisis mode, it is now and we are not the only ones to see that,” Schultz said.

Mayo Clinic told WEAU its hospitals are seeing an uptick in patients as well.

Bill Priest is the Chief Administrative Officer at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire. He says more than sick people are filling up hospitals.

“I know we talk a lot about COVID, but the other issues have not stopped either,” Priest said. “So, people still get injured, people still fall and break bones, people still have heart attacks and all that.”

Another factor to an already overwhelmed profession is a lack of workers.

“We can find more beds or more places we can care for patients, the limiting factor is staff,” Priest said. “The team to provide that care.”

Schultz says the same.

“We are definitely seeing a nursing shortage and we continue to see positions for nurses, and respiratory therapists and surgical colleagues, health care of all levels,” Schultz said.

Schultz says there is a way to help keep the number of patients filling hospitals and ER’s down.

“Talk to your provider, ask questions, they are your lifeline,” Schultz said. “They are the ones that can answer those questions and don’t stop routine health care appointments.”

With more people traveling and gathering for the holidays, healthcare professionals encourage taking precautions against the Omicron variant making its way across the country.

