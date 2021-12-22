Advertisement

Congressional panel investigates deadly Astroworld concert

FILE - Visitors cast shadows at a memorial to the victims of the Astroworld concert in Houston...
FILE - Visitors cast shadows at a memorial to the victims of the Astroworld concert in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Congressional committee has launched an investigation into the promoter of the Astroworld music festival in Houston, in which 10 people were killed during a massive crowd surge.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee sent a letter Wednesday to Live Nation’s president and CEO, Michael Rapino, asking for information about the company’s role in the Nov. 5 festival and concert by rap superstar Travis Scott.

The committee requested details about security, crowd control and mass casualty incident planning, as well as details about pre-show briefings on safety concerns raised before the concert.

The committee is requesting Live Nation brief the committee by Jan. 12.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names of drivers involved in Sunday’s fatal crash in Chippewa County released
Xcel Energy employee injured at Wissota Hydro Power Plant Dec. 8 dies
Hospitals overwhelmed with an uptick in patients
Chippewa Valley hospitals overwhelmed
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Durand mom dies 12 days after having twins
Initial investigation determined someone drove by a home on Cliffview Drive and fired one round...
One person arrested in drive-by shooting in Village of Holmen

Latest News

Students presented the check to Dani Graham, Coordinator of ECASD District Closet and Homeless...
Northstar Middle School presents check to ECASD Homeless Program
Court documents state an Alabama man asked for the engagement ring back months after the couple...
Court rules Alabama man should get engagement ring back after breakup
LIVE: White House COVID response briefing
This sonar image created by SEARCH Inc. and released by the Alabama Historical Commission shows...
Research: Wreck of last US slave ship mostly intact on Alabama coast
President Joe Biden arrives to deliver closing remarks to the virtual Summit for Democracy, in...
White House: Biden negative for COVID-19 after close contact