Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office closes road in Town of Wilson due to ‘active incident’

TOWN OF WILSON (EAU CLAIRE COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid an area in the Town of Wilson due to an active incident.

The Sheriff’s Office said County Highway G/MM is closed between County Highway G and Tower Road due to the situation, which is occurring at the intersection of County Road G and County Road MM in Eau Claire County about eight miles south of the Village of Boyd.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Boyd Edson Delmar EMS and Boyd Ambulance responded to the incident at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. As of noon, the road closure was still in place. Authorities are not releasing any other information about the incident as of noon Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.