Eau Claire outdoor skating rinks not quite ready

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Many Eau Claire residents are eager to enjoy the outdoor skating rinks in the City this winter season, however, officials say they will have to wait.

Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry is announcing that outdoor skating rinks are not quite ready for use.

According to a release from the City of Eau Claire, rink installation requires cold temperatures, many layers of water, and frequent flooding. Pinehurst, Boyd, Roosevelt, and Putnam Heights warming shelters will open when the rinks have been fully prepared for use.

The City says once opened, face coverings will be required inside all warming shelters.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.