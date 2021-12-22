Advertisement

First death of child under 10 sparks new COVID-19 vaccine plea from Children’s Wisconsin

Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady decline.(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After the first death of a child with COVID-19 who was under the age of 10 was reported, Children’s Wisconsin is urging families to protect their children from the virus.

“While severe illness from COVID-19 in kids is rare, this is a reminder that COVID-19 is a risk at any age,” said Children’s Wisconsin Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Gutzeit.

He also encouraged families with children who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine to do so, as well as the flu vaccine.

Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 data first included the child’s death on Dec. 13 in its report of confirmed and probable deaths.

Dr. Gutzeit explained that while the number of children at the hospital with respiratory illnesses has remained steady, they expect to see more children test positive for COVID-19 and the flu as it increases in the community.

He also recommended families undergo COVID-19 safety precautions during the holiday weekend.

“If you have family gathering this weekend, consider a self-test for COVID-19 even if you are not experiencing symptoms to ensure you’re keeping those around you safe,” said Gutzeit. “If you are experiencing any respiratory symptoms, call your doctor and get tested for COVID-19 and/or influenza, and please stay home and isolate.”

DHS data Wednesday indicate 39 people with COVID-19 have died, 26 of which were in the past 30 days. This brings the seven-day rolling average for deaths down slightly to 27.

There have been 9,084 deaths related to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials also confirmed 4,721 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, meaning 952,442 Wisconsinites have been infected with COVID-19 to date.

Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average for new cases rose Wednesday, hitting 3,417.

DHS adds 61.6% of residents have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine and 57.9% of residents have completed their vaccine series. Children ages 5-11 are four tenths of a percent away from reaching 20% vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 shot.

So far this week, 13,250 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsinites.

