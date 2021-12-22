Former McDonnell Chaplain sentenced to a year probation
Dec. 22, 2021
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A former Chippewa Falls School Chaplain is sentenced Wednesday in a sexual assault case.
Chippewa County judge James Isaacson sentenced former McDonnell Area Catholic School Chaplain Father Charles Richmond to a year probation.
In addition to spending the 12 months on probation, Richmond is not allowed to have contact with minor girls.
He won’t have to register as a sex offender.
Judge Isaacson found Richmond guilty last month after he pleaded no contest to fourth degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor.
Richmond was originally charged with committing repeated sexual assaults, a felony.
