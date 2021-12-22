Advertisement

Former McDonnell Chaplain sentenced to a year probation

Former school chaplain Charles Richmond, also known as Charlie Richmond, pleaded no contest to...
In addition to spending the 12 months on probation, Richmond is not allowed to have contact with minor girls.(WEAU)
By Max Cotton and Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A former Chippewa Falls School Chaplain is sentenced Wednesday in a sexual assault case.

Chippewa County judge James Isaacson sentenced former McDonnell Area Catholic School Chaplain Father Charles Richmond to a year probation.

In addition to spending the 12 months on probation, Richmond is not allowed to have contact with minor girls.

He won’t have to register as a sex offender.

Judge Isaacson found Richmond guilty last month after he pleaded no contest to fourth degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor.

Richmond was originally charged with committing repeated sexual assaults, a felony.

Former Chippewa Falls school chaplain pleads no contest to sexual assault
Former school chaplain appears in Chippewa County court
Former Chippewa Falls Catholic school chaplain charged with sexual assault of a child

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xcel Energy employee injured at Wissota Hydro Power Plant Dec. 8 dies
Hospitals overwhelmed with an uptick in patients
Chippewa Valley hospitals overwhelmed
Names of drivers involved in Sunday’s fatal crash in Chippewa County released
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Durand mom dies 12 days after having twins
Initial investigation determined someone drove by a home on Cliffview Drive and fired one round...
One person arrested in drive-by shooting in Village of Holmen

Latest News

WAFER pet food drive
WAFER Food Pantry collects pet food for 12th consecutive year
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (12/22/21)
Holiday Harps
Holiday Harps
Brett Blomme
Former Milwaukee Co. judge sentenced in child pornography case