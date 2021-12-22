Advertisement

Former Milwaukee Co. judge sentenced in child pornography case

Brett Blomme
Brett Blomme(Wisconsin Court System via TMJ4)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A federal attorney reminded the public that “no one is above the law” Wednesday during the sentencing of a former Milwaukee County Children’s Court judge for distribution of child pornography.

Brett Blomme, 39, was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to the charge on Sept. 28.

Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson described Blomme’s actions and the materials he distributed as the “worst of the worst.” Acting U.S. Attorney O’Shea, who announced the sentencing with Attorney General Josh Kaul, echoed this sentiment.

“Today’s sentence sends an unambiguous message that we will track down and hold accountable those who distribute child sexual abuse material,” O’Shea said. “Every time an image of child sexual abuse is shared, it re-victimizes that child.”

The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Jan. 28, alleging someone used an online messaging app to distribute 27 files of child pornography.

Blomme used an alias on the messaging app, but subscriber information associated with the IP address showed he distributed the pornography from his home in Cottage Grove, a residence near Milwaukee and the Milwaukee County Children’s Court Center where he formerly worked. He was an acting Milwaukee County Children’s Court judge at the time of the offenses.

The charge against Blomme was the result of an investigation conducted by DCI. He also will face 20 years of supervised release following his sentence.

