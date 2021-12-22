Advertisement

Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff to honor Dept. of Military Affairs officer

(MGN)
By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order Wednesday ordering flags to be flown at half-staff Thursday to honor a Wisconsin Dept. of Military Affairs security officer who died of complications from contracting COVID-19.

Security Officer Chad P. Christiansen of Baraboo, who worked at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, died due to complications of the virus after contracting it in the line of duty.

Gov. Evers sent his regards to Christiansen’s family, and reflected on the impact he had throughout his career.

“[Christiansen] was a valued member of our Department of Military Affairs team and his loss is felt not only by his colleagues at Volk Field, but throughout the agency and state,” Evers said.

A memorial service will be held for Christiansen Thursday in Clinton, Iowa.

