Advertisement

Man remains hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Trempealeau County Saturday

A 46-year-old Osseo man was hit by a passing car while he was picking up a loose container that fell out of his truck
A 46-year-old Osseo man was hit by a passing car while he was picking up a loose container that...
A 46-year-old Osseo man was hit by a passing car while he was picking up a loose container that fell out of his truck.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF UNITY (TREMPEALEAU COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A man who was hit by a passing vehicle Saturday in Trempealeau County while he was outside of his vehicle along a roadway remains hospitalized Wednesday, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office.

46-year-old Jody Gehrke was hit by a car driven by a 26-year-old woman from Fairchild at 12:39 p.m. Saturday on Highway 10 two miles east of Strum in the Town of Unity.

Gehrke had left his truck to pick up a recycling container that had fallen out of his vehicle, and was standing near the back of his truck when he was hit. He was flown to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire.

Gehrke’s 11-year-old son was in the truck at the time of the crash. The 26-year-old woman had a 1-year-old child in her car. Gehrke was the only one hurt due to the crash.

No charges or citations have been filed as a result of the crash, which remains under investigation by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

MORE COVERAGE
1 person hurt after being hit by car in Trempealeau County Saturday

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names of drivers involved in Sunday’s fatal crash in Chippewa County released
Xcel Energy employee injured at Wissota Hydro Power Plant Dec. 8 dies
Hospitals overwhelmed with an uptick in patients
Chippewa Valley hospitals overwhelmed
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Durand mom dies 12 days after having twins
Initial investigation determined someone drove by a home on Cliffview Drive and fired one round...
One person arrested in drive-by shooting in Village of Holmen

Latest News

Students presented the check to Dani Graham, Coordinator of ECASD District Closet and Homeless...
Northstar Middle School presents check to ECASD Homeless Program
UW System offering $500 tuition reimbursements to help fight COVID-19
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (12/22/21)
15 inflatable cows spread holiday cheer in Stevens Point, WI.
Stevens Point couple spreads a ‘herd’ of cheer with holiday display