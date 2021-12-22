Man remains hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Trempealeau County Saturday

TOWN OF UNITY (TREMPEALEAU COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A man who was hit by a passing vehicle Saturday in Trempealeau County while he was outside of his vehicle along a roadway remains hospitalized Wednesday, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office.

46-year-old Jody Gehrke was hit by a car driven by a 26-year-old woman from Fairchild at 12:39 p.m. Saturday on Highway 10 two miles east of Strum in the Town of Unity.

Gehrke had left his truck to pick up a recycling container that had fallen out of his vehicle, and was standing near the back of his truck when he was hit. He was flown to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire.

Gehrke’s 11-year-old son was in the truck at the time of the crash. The 26-year-old woman had a 1-year-old child in her car. Gehrke was the only one hurt due to the crash.

No charges or citations have been filed as a result of the crash, which remains under investigation by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

