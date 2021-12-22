Advertisement

Man taken into custody after Taylor County hit and run, one person dead

Law enforcement says he is being cooperative and will be in court Wednesday for a bond hearing.
Law enforcement says he is being cooperative and will be in court Wednesday for a bond hearing.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOWNSHIP OF HOLWAY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Curtiss, Wis. man is taken into custody and is charged with hit and run.

According to a release from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 31 at 6:08 a.m. the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office first received the report of a person laying in a pool of blood near the intersection of Elm Ave and Hamm Drive in the Township of Holway.

The victim was an unidentified man and was dead at the scene with multiple injuries.

Detectives were able to identify the victim as 27-year-old Titus Kottke of Athens, Wis. An autopsy was performed on Kottke, and his injuries were found to be consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle.

As the investigation continued, detectives were able to accurately account for Kottke’s whereabouts throughout the evening leading up to his death. As part of an investigation a suspect was developed, and several search warrants were executed.

On Wednesday, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office took 28-year-old Paul J. Schmeiser of Curtiss, Wis. into custody for the death of Titus Kottke.

Schmeiser is charged with hit and run, duty upon striking a person. Law enforcement says Schmeiser is being cooperative and will be in court Wednesday for a bond hearing.

