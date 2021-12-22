Advertisement

Names released of 3 people dead after Jackson County fatal crash

On Dec. 16 at 8:52 a.m., Black River Falls Police Officers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash.(WSAZ)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Names have been released of three people who died after a fatal crash in Jackson County.

The occupants of the vehicle were identified as 58-year-old Dwayne Jackson of Minneapolis, Minn., 59-year-old Denise Anderson of Little Canada, Minn., and 52-year-old Marc Johnigan of Minneapolis, Minn.

According to a release from the Black River Falls Police Department, on Dec. 16 at 8:52 a.m., Black River Falls Police Officers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash.

The crash scene was located in the area of the 115 eastbound on ramp from Interstate 94, in the City of Black River Falls. Upon arrival, officers found three occupants of the crashed vehicle to be dead.

