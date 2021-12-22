Northstar Middle School presents check to ECASD Homeless Program

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Tuesday morning Northstar Middle School presented a check to the ECASD Homeless Program.

Students presented the check to Dani Graham, Coordinator of ECASD District Closet and Homeless Program.

This is the middle school’s community outreach program, which gives families the opportunity to help others. This year all proceeds benefit the ECASD Homeless Program, families in the school district who are experiencing homelessness.

Season of Giving Program Scrip Cards, Donut and Donate Drive, and Student Council Penny War are three parts that make up the Season of Giving Program.

The program raised $1,050 of gift cards, $690 in cash from the Donut and Donate Drive, and $350 in cash from Northstar students who participated in Student Council’s Penny War the first two weeks of Dec.

This brings the total to $2,090 that was presented to the ECASD Homeless Program.

