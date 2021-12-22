USDA extends deadline to apply for pandemic support for certified organic and transitioning operations

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the deadline for agricultural producers who are certified organic, or transitioning to organic, to apply for the Organic and Transitional Education and Certification Program. The program provides pandemic assistance to cover certification and education expenses.

The deadline to apply for 2020 and 2021 eligible expenses is now Feb. 4.

“We listened to feedback from our stakeholders and are happy to provide organic producers, and those transitioning their operations, enough time to learn about the program and complete the application,” said Zach Ducheneaux, FSA Administrator.

Producers apply through their local FSA office and can also obtain one-on-one support with applications by calling 877-508-8364. The program application and additional information can be found at farmers.gov/otecp.

