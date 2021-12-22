Advertisement

USDA extends deadline to apply for pandemic support for certified organic and transitioning operations

(Nati Harnik | AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the deadline for agricultural producers who are certified organic, or transitioning to organic, to apply for the Organic and Transitional Education and Certification Program. The program provides pandemic assistance to cover certification and education expenses. 

The deadline to apply for 2020 and 2021 eligible expenses is now Feb. 4.

“We listened to feedback from our stakeholders and are happy to provide organic producers, and those transitioning their operations, enough time to learn about the program and complete the application,” said Zach Ducheneaux, FSA Administrator.

Producers apply through their local FSA office and can also obtain one-on-one support with applications by calling 877-508-8364. The program application and additional information can be found at farmers.gov/otecp.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names of drivers involved in Sunday’s fatal crash in Chippewa County released
Xcel Energy employee injured at Wissota Hydro Power Plant Dec. 8 dies
Hospitals overwhelmed with an uptick in patients
Chippewa Valley hospitals overwhelmed
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Durand mom dies 12 days after having twins
Initial investigation determined someone drove by a home on Cliffview Drive and fired one round...
One person arrested in drive-by shooting in Village of Holmen

Latest News

Aspirus Hospitalist Dr. Adam Clements
Aspirus Hospitalist: Natural immunity from COVID-19 can be spotty
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (12/22/21)
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office closes road in Town of Wilson due to ‘active incident’
Students presented the check to Dani Graham, Coordinator of ECASD District Closet and Homeless...
Northstar Middle School presents check to ECASD Homeless Program