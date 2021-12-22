WAFER Food Pantry collects pet food for 12th consecutive year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thousands of pounds of pet food will soon be heading out to the La Crosse community.

WAFER Food Pantry once again partnered with Hillside Animal Hospital for the 12th annual pet food drive between the two organizations.

Staff and customers of Hillside collected pet food and supplies from Nov. 1-Dec. 22, which were then picked up by WAFER volunteers on Wednesday afternoon.

WAFER Executive Director Erin Waldhart says the partnership helps people in the community who have a furry companion, but struggle to support them.

“When I think about people that don’t have enough food on their table at night, and then they also have an animal that they love and care for, a lot of people choose to forgo food themselves and give it to their animals instead,” Waldhart explained. “Even though it goes a little bit outside of the scope of our mission, it still meets our mission because instead of people using the food that they would give to their animals, they would be able to eat that themselves because of this product.”

Dr. Casey Konrad is the owner of Hillside, and describes what can happen when an animal isn’t fed properly.

“Plenty of nutrition is very important for their [pets] general well-being, as well as mental well-being,” Konrad said. “If they’re under stress from malnutrition, obviously that affects them in numerous different ways in their energy level, and what they can contribute back to us.”

After additional contributions from vendors and donors who will match what’s been collected so far, Konrad believes this year’s total may surpass 8,000 pounds.

For comparison, more than 6,000 pounds was collected and distributed last year.

Waldhart says the pet food lasts approximately two months, which takes a need off the shopping list of pet owners.

“We’re really grateful that Hillside continues to choose to partner with WAFER on this special project, and that they do recognize that there is a food insecurity issue in our community, and are working to address it by taking care of pets,” Waldhart expressed.

WAFER will be distributing the food to those who are in need in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.