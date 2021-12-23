Advertisement

City of La Crosse fills new Homeless Services Coordinator position

La Crosse City Hall
La Crosse City Hall(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of La Crosse is putting a greater emphasis on assisting the community’s homeless population.

Brian Sampson has been hired as the City’s first-ever Homeless Services Coordinator.

Sampson took the job last month, and has a background in social work and child welfare.

Mayor Mitch Reynolds wanted to create the position so that the City could provide direct leadership on the homelessness issue.

Sampson says he’s been building relationships with other organizations that address homelessness, and adds input is needed from each one when it comes to finding permanent housing for those who are unsheltered.

“There’s not one agency or one partner that can do it all, we all need to come to the table together,” Sampson said. “We all have a very important role to play, and so it’s just figuring out what does that look like, and how can we all help one another.”

Sampson also says there isn’t going to be one blanket solution to help everyone who can’t sustain housing.

“Each individual is in their own unique situation, they’re each their own person, it’s not just a one-size fits all,” Sampson explained. “It’s going to be, can we do a little of this, can we do a little of this, and how can we continue to meet each person where they’re at and what they want.”

One of the first orders of business is to figure out what to do with the people that are currently staying at the Econo Lodge.

The hotel on La Crosse’s north side is being used to house homeless people until March, and Sampson says plans are being developed for how to help those who will still need shelter after that point.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several crashes closed Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Icy roads lead to multiple crashes, road closures on I-94 Thursday
One person hurt, another in custody following Eau Claire Co. stabbing
On Dec. 16 at 8:52 a.m., Black River Falls Police Officers responded to a report of a single...
Names released of 3 people dead after Jackson County fatal crash
A twin home is shown in Moorhead, Minn., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Authorities say the bodies of...
Authorities: Carbon monoxide caused deaths of 7 in Minnesota
Law enforcement says he is being cooperative and will be in court Wednesday for a bond hearing.
Man taken into custody after Taylor County hit and run, one person dead

Latest News

La Crosse Fire Department donates presents
La Crosse Fire Department donates presents to children at Mayo Clinic
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4 (12/23/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4 (12/23/21)
Shoveling could be considered strenuous exercise which can cause heart problems including heart...
Cold weather health concerns, Dean of Nursing discusses stroke signs
Holiday Harps
Holiday Harps