Cold weather health concerns, Dean of Nursing discusses stroke signs

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Dean of Nursing at Chippewa Valley Technical College, cold weather could lead to a stroke and shoveling could lead to a heart attack.

Studies have shown that cold weather constricts blood vessels which can cause strokes.

Signs of strokes are facial and arm weakness on one side and speech slurring.

Shoveling could be considered strenuous exercise which can cause heart problems including heart attacks.

Gina Petri, Dean of Nursing at CVTC, talks about how to avoid these major health problems this winter.

“If there’s a lot of snow fall, just kind of taking it slow. If it’s wet heavy snow, make sure to try and push it to the side rather than lifting it up and moving heavy piles of snow so that it’s not as strenuous.”

Petri also says taking breaks as needed is okay so you don’t over work your body especially if you may be feeling short of breath, and if you feel comfortable to ask for help from your neighbors.

