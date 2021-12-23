Icy roads, multiple vehicle crashes close I94 from Osseo to Northfield, Highway 25 south of Durand

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Interstate 94 is impassable from Osseo to Northfield in west-central Wisconsin Thursday morning, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

According to Wis. State Patrol Sgt. Sean Berkowitch, multiple crashes and icy conditions have closed I-94 from Osseo in Trempealeau County to Northfield in Jackson County.

Traffic is being rerouted both eastbound and westbound. Berkowitch said that vehicles can’t get up the hills on that stretch of I-94, causing several vehicles to be stuck. Additionally, State Patrol and other first responders were working on four or five active crashes and one semi fire as of 7:15 a.m. The State Patrol posted on Facebook and Twitter that they are investigating a number of crashes and run-offs as a result of icy roads, and said that the number of vehicles involved is not 100, but that there are “a lot of cars, a lot of semis” involved as of 8 a.m.

The detours for eastbound traffic is to exit at Highway 10 in Osseo, go south on Highway 53, and eastbound on Highway 121 back onto I-94. For westbound traffic, they would follow the reverse of those directions. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation closed I-94 at 6:55 a.m. Thursday.

A separate crash has closed Highway 25 south of Durand in both directions as of 7:14 a.m. Thursday, according to the Wis. DOT and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

