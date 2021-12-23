La Crosse Fire Department donates presents to children at Mayo Clinic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Many families will be celebrating the holidays in the comfort of their own homes, but others will have to spend them in a hospital.

Child Life Specialist Jessica Wadium says Mayo Clinic doesn’t have a Christmas break, and patients are in constant need of health care.

“The hospital is a 24/7 operation, and even though it’s Christmas, a lot of families are still experiencing illness, procedures, hospitalization,” Wadium described. “We need to all come together to provide them with a typical, normal experience.”

To provide some holiday cheer for the children who can’t go home for Christmas, the La Crosse Fire Department dropped off some presents on Thursday.

Engineer Troy Glasel says the yearly tradition has become a highlight for the entire department.

“We have a lot of caring people on our department, and we never have an issue finding support for this kind of thing,” Glasel expressed. “It’s just really important to us that we can bring some joy and do what we can for the community.”

In addition to the presents, Wadium helps lead the effort at the hospital to create a festive atmosphere.

“Myself as a Child Life Specialist, but also our other wonderful staff, all come together to make sure that we are decorating for the holidays,” Wadium explained. “We want to make sure we are allowing for their own traditions to be accommodated for, that we are being inclusive in all of our actions.”

Glasel says the presents fall in line with the department’s goal of giving back to the community, and wants to let the children know the department cares about them.

“I hope it can encourage them a little bit, and hopefully they can find some happiness on Christmas day even though they can’t be home,” Glasel added.

Wadium is thankful for the donors throughout the community who help give joy to the children at Mayo Clinic.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.