Advertisement

Mail theft investigation in Lafayette, offender in custody

Chippewa County Sheriff's Office
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is recommending Town of Lafayette residents who have not received their tax statements to contact the Town of Lafayette Clerk at (715) 723-7692 and or Chippewa County Sheriff Office Investigator Chris Kowalczyk at (715) 726-7714.(Wisconsin Department of Justice)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LAFAYETTE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are alerting the public of a mail theft investigation in Lafayette.

According to a release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Dec. 22 the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office with a theft investigation involving US mail being taken from mailboxes without the owner’s consent.

Authorities arrested the offender for a probation violation. This investigation continues as Deputies are identifying victims as recovered mail is being inventoried.

Additional criminal charges are expected.

Deputies identified several victims living in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. Deputies noted several “Town of Lafayette” tax statements were recovered. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Clerk of the Town of Lafayette regarding the recovered tax statements.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is recommending Town of Lafayette residents who have not received their tax statements to contact the Town of Lafayette Clerk at (715) 723-7692 and or Chippewa County Sheriff Office Investigator Chris Kowalczyk at (715) 726-7714.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several crashes closed Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Icy roads lead to multiple crashes, road closures on I-94 Thursday
One person hurt, another in custody following Eau Claire Co. stabbing
On Dec. 16 at 8:52 a.m., Black River Falls Police Officers responded to a report of a single...
Names released of 3 people dead after Jackson County fatal crash
A twin home is shown in Moorhead, Minn., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Authorities say the bodies of...
Authorities: Carbon monoxide caused deaths of 7 in Minnesota
Law enforcement says he is being cooperative and will be in court Wednesday for a bond hearing.
Man taken into custody after Taylor County hit and run, one person dead

Latest News

2/3 of Wisconsin’s largest cities record unemployment rates below 2%
Interstate 94 crashes
Icy conditions lead to several crashes on I-94 Thursday
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (12/23/21)
Jackson County Interstate 94 Crashes Dec 23 2021