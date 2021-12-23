Mail theft investigation in Lafayette, offender in custody

TOWN OF LAFAYETTE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are alerting the public of a mail theft investigation in Lafayette.

According to a release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Dec. 22 the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office with a theft investigation involving US mail being taken from mailboxes without the owner’s consent.

Authorities arrested the offender for a probation violation. This investigation continues as Deputies are identifying victims as recovered mail is being inventoried.

Additional criminal charges are expected.

Deputies identified several victims living in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. Deputies noted several “Town of Lafayette” tax statements were recovered. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Clerk of the Town of Lafayette regarding the recovered tax statements.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is recommending Town of Lafayette residents who have not received their tax statements to contact the Town of Lafayette Clerk at (715) 723-7692 and or Chippewa County Sheriff Office Investigator Chris Kowalczyk at (715) 726-7714.

