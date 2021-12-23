Uptick in COVID-19 testing

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As the badger state continue to reach critically high COVID cases so have the number of people getting tested in the Chippewa Valley.

Although it may be too late to benefit from a vaccine before the the holidays, it is not too late to make sure you are COVID-positive.

Dr. Ken Johnson, Prevea Health’s Chief Medical Officer, says as of recently, appointments to get tested has risen between ten to twenty percent. He says this is partially due to the holidays approaching but also because of a rapid increase in the number of patients infected with the Omicron variant.

“As we head into this holiday season with the rapid increase in the spread of COVID, I think it’s key for everyone to get tested if you can before going to see loved ones and if you’re symptomatic isolate and don’t expose them,” he said.

If you are in need of a COVID test, the Pablo Center has slots available today and tomorrow open seven days a week from noon to 8 p.m.

