WAGNER TAILS: Frankie and Jasper

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY & BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Frankie is an extra-large mix of fur and love. Frankie was surrendered to the Eau Claire County Humane Association in September with another dog. The other dog found a new home, and now it’s Frankie’s turn.

Even though he arrived with another dog, Frankie needs a home without other pets. He wants all your attention for himself.

Frankie is a big floof. Not only in terms of fur, but also in terms of his personality. Frankie loves to jump up and give hugs when he wants attention.

This five-year-old just loves hanging out with his people and playing outside. The cold and snow don’t bother him! Click HERE for the adoption application.

Jasper is a one-year-old dog who loves to cuddle. He arrived at Little Red Barn Dog Rescue after being found as a stray with a major leg injury, likely from being hit by a vehicle.

As a result, Jasper had to have one of his back legs amputated. This lab/terrier mix is described as one of the cheeriest dogs you’ll meet, and did we mention he loves to cuddle because he’s a bit clingy!

Jasper is doing great with his training, and he’s a big fan of playtime with small dogs and puppies. Staff members at LRBDR are confidents he’s going to bring a lot of love and laughter to his new family. Click HERE for the adoption application.

