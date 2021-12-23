Advertisement

What you need to know to have a successful Festivus celebration

The holiday’s tagline is, “a Festivus for the rest of us.”
The holiday’s tagline is, “a Festivus for the rest of us.”(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Festivus is the non-commercial holiday celebration, made popular by an episode of “Seinfeld,” and comes around each Dec. 23.

The holiday’s tagline is “a Festivus for the rest of us.”

Instead of a Christmas tree, there’s an unadorned aluminum Festivus pole.

Festivus starts with a dinner, followed by the “airing of grievances,” in which family and friends tell each other how they disappointed them during the year.

Then, there are the “feats of strength,” which is basically wrestling. Festivus is not over until the head of the household is pinned.

Festivus was created by Reader’s Digest editors and author Daniel O’Keefe who first celebrated it in 1966.

His son, a writer of Seinfeld, wrote the episode that featured Festivus.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person hurt, another in custody following Eau Claire Co. stabbing
Law enforcement says he is being cooperative and will be in court Wednesday for a bond hearing.
Man taken into custody after Taylor County hit and run, one person dead
A twin home is shown in Moorhead, Minn., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Authorities say the bodies of...
Authorities: Carbon monoxide caused deaths of 7 in Minnesota
On Dec. 16 at 8:52 a.m., Black River Falls Police Officers responded to a report of a single...
Names released of 3 people dead after Jackson County fatal crash
Hospitals overwhelmed with an uptick in patients
Chippewa Valley hospitals overwhelmed

Latest News

Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic as they leave...
Consumer prices up 5.7% over past year, fastest in 39 years
Pfizer is adding a third dose to the trial, which is a setback for those hoping to have the...
Pfizer to add third dose to COVID-19 vaccine trial for children under 5, causing delays
Icy conditions and multiple crashes have closed a stretch of Interstate 94 in west-central...
Icy roads, multiple vehicle crashes close I94 from Osseo to Northfield, Highway 25 south of Durand
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (12/23/21)
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The...
Jurors in the Elizabeth Holmes trial may take next week off