Wisconsin hits most severe COVID-19 case activity level for the 1st time since last winter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time since last winter, Wisconsin has hit critically high levels of COVID-19 case activity.

For the state or a county to have critically high COVID-19 levels, it needs to have a case burden of 1,000 per 100,000 people.

On Thursday, the Department of Health Services reports Wisconsin has a case burden of 1,042 per 100,000.

Thirty-nine Wisconsin counties are listed as having critically high levels of COVID-19 disease activity, which is one fewer than last week. This still means that more than half of the counties in Wisconsin are at this most severe designation of virus activity.

Counties in south central Wisconsin that are listed at critically high include Sauk, Rock and Columbia, which were also at this level last week.

The counties of Dane, Iowa and Lafayette continue to show very high levels of COVID-19 disease activity. They are among the 33 total Wisconsin counties listed at this virus activity level.

The increase in the state’s COVID-19 activity level comes as more than 5,000 cases were confirmed Thursday by DHS.

The agency’s dashboard indicates 5,205 new coronavirus cases. The seven-day rolling average shot up to 3,511.

There have now been 957,751 cases in Wisconsin since the start of the pandemic.

Public Health Madison and Dane County reported that cases and hospitalizations remained high during the past two-week period. Dane Co. averaged 258 cases and 126 people hospitalized per day, according to PHMDC’s data snapshot.

Health officials also noted 58 COVID-19 deaths Thursday, 46 of which were in the past 30 days. There have been 9,862 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Around 61.7% of Wisconsinites have received at least their first COVID-19 shot and 57.9% have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

