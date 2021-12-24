Advertisement

Appleton teen says she doesn’t want Christmas presents, just donations for area pet shelters

By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - One Appleton teen said she wants nothing for Christmas but to help local animal shelters in need.

After constant questioning from family and friends about what she wanted for Christmas 14-year-old Madelynn Davis finally made up her mind, deciding the only gift she wanted was to help her local shelters and the furry friends who are often forgotten this time of year.

“I’ve just always loved animals and I love to volunteer and I saw a commercial that the humane society was low on their supplies. I’m like, I want to help,” she said. “So I decided I’ll just get gift cards and donations so I can go help up the dogs that need it to play.”

While this is the first-holiday Madelynn has forgone the presents, her mom said it’s not out of character for Madelynn to think of others first.

“She’s not doing it for the recognition. She’s doing it because she wants to do it and the right thing to do and, it makes her feel good. And who doesn’t want to feel good this time of year,” Becky Davis, Madelynn’s mom said.

So far Madelynn said her friends and family have supported her wishes, leaving her with lots of gift cards to spend after the holiday. She plans to visit her local shelter to donate sometime next week and encourages others to do the same if they want to help as well.

