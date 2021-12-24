Advertisement

Authorities respond to log truck crash in Buffalo County

The driver said that he was northbound on State Highway 25, when he lost control of the logging...
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOWNSHIP OF MAXVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities responded to a report of a log truck crashing in Buffalo County Thursday morning.

According to a release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec 23. at 5:42 a.m., authorities received a report of a log truck that had crashed in the Township of Maxville, on State Highway 25 north of Thibodeau Road.

The reporting party said that there were logs scattered on State Highway 25.

Upon arrival, the operator of log truck was identified as 42-year-old Jeremiah Cleland.

Cleland, who was being assessed for minor injuries at that time, said that he was northbound on State Highway 25, when he lost control of the logging truck while negotiating a slight downhill turn due to the ice-covered roads. He said that when he lost control, he believed the logging truck completed a 360 degree turn on the roadway before coming to rest off the northbound shoulder.

Cleland was assessed by EMS and was not taken to a hospital.

Assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office at the scene was the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, Durand Fire Department, Durand Ambulance Service, the Buffalo County Highway Department, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Polzer Brothers Towing and Buffalo Lumber and Tie.

