City to remove temporary Waukesha parade memorial

A woman wipes away tears while visiting a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of...
A woman wipes away tears while visiting a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday's deadly Christmas parade crash in Waukesha, Wis., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. On Sunday an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing multiple people and injuring scores more. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Officials in Waukesha plan to take down a temporary memorial honoring the people killed and injured when an SUV plowed through the city’s Christmas parade last month.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the city plans to remove the memorial at Waukesha’s Veterans Park on Wednesday.

The memorial includes six crosses, flowers, candles, teddy bears and baseballs to honor 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, who was killed as he marched with his youth baseball team in the parade.

City staff and the Waukesha County Historical Society will collect the items and preserve them.

The Waukesha Common Council plans to consider a request on Jan. 18 to create a permanent memorial planning commission.

