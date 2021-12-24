Crews respond to garage fire in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Crews responded to a garage fire in La Crosse early morning Christmas Eve.

According to a release from the La Crosse Fire Department, at 2:14 a.m. on Christmas Eve, the La Crosse Fire Department was called to a garage on fire at 1249 Adams Street.

Firefighters arrived within five minutes of initial notification and found a single-family home with an attached garage on fire. Crews applied water and ventilated smoke from the home and garage. All occupants of the home had evacuated prior to LCFD’s arrival.

The garage sustained heavy fire and smoke damage but did not extend into the home.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and is under investigation by La Crosse Fire investigators. The fire department was assisted by La Crosse Police, Xcel Energy, and La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch.

