Advertisement

Crews respond to garage fire in La Crosse

The garage sustained heavy fire and smoke damage but did not extend into the home.
The garage sustained heavy fire and smoke damage but did not extend into the home.(Live 5)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Crews responded to a garage fire in La Crosse early morning Christmas Eve.

According to a release from the La Crosse Fire Department, at 2:14 a.m. on Christmas Eve, the La Crosse Fire Department was called to a garage on fire at 1249 Adams Street.

Firefighters arrived within five minutes of initial notification and found a single-family home with an attached garage on fire. Crews applied water and ventilated smoke from the home and garage. All occupants of the home had evacuated prior to LCFD’s arrival.

The garage sustained heavy fire and smoke damage but did not extend into the home.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and is under investigation by La Crosse Fire investigators. The fire department was assisted by La Crosse Police, Xcel Energy, and La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several crashes closed Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Icy roads lead to multiple crashes, road closures on I-94 Thursday
One person hurt, another in custody following Eau Claire Co. stabbing
On Dec. 16 at 8:52 a.m., Black River Falls Police Officers responded to a report of a single...
Names released of 3 people dead after Jackson County fatal crash
Karly Moran-West got her golden retriever, Zeus, as a puppy and cared for him for six years...
Woman sues after lost dog found, adopted out to new family
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death

Latest News

The driver said that he was northbound on State Highway 25, when he lost control of the logging...
Authorities respond to log truck crash in Buffalo County
SportScene 13 - Thursday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10
A local company surprises an Eau Claire veteran with Christmas decorations.
Eau Claire vet surprised with Christmas decorations