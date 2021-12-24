Eau Claire vet surprised with Christmas decorations

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With Christmas just two days away, one group worked to bring some holiday cheer to an Eau Claire veteran.

In one day a team of Santa’s helpers with Green Oasis decked the halls of a home on Eau Claire’s west side.

The Vietnam vet who received this gift said it was a complete surprise.

Each Christmas season, Green Oasis gives back to the community by decorating a veteran’s home for the holiday.

To help them connect with a vet, people can send in nominations.

This year they selected Thomas McMahon.

He served as a gunner aboard helicopters that picked up soldiers during the Vietnam War.

His son-in-law nominated him to get these Christmas decorations on his front lawn.

“Tom has inspired me in my life,” said Greg Swoboda, McMahon’s son-in-law. “He even inspired me to join the military at one point and it’s just again, a brotherhood. No matter old or young, and him being my father-in-law, I wanted him to have this.”

McMahon said he is enjoying the new decorations.

“I use to decorate every year, but the last couple of years I’ve slowed down. Once I turned 80 I kind of get slowed,” McMahon said.

For his son-in-law Greg, he said it’s also been a great opportunity to gather with the family.

