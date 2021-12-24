How frontline workers spend Christmas at work

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Many families will get together on Saturday to celebrate the holidays. That’s not the case for many frontline workers and first responders since they spend the holidays taking care of others and being there in case of an emergency.

Lindsey Ludwikowski is a respiratory therapist with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital. Her job keeps her away from her own family on Christmas.

“We’ll get together a different day, Ludwikowski said. “My husband’s family, I’ll just try to go before or after my shift just for a quick meal or they’ll at least send a meal home me. So, we try to make it work, it seems like families are always very accommodating because it’s not really necessary that it needs to be done on that day, it’s just being able to spend time with them around the holidays”

In the hospital, Ludwikowski says patients are also away from home during the holidays.

“You know they’re not even close to going home so you want to build up their spirits a little bit because it’s not the most exciting thing to be here,” Ludwikowski said. “So, just to be able to make them laugh and bring a smile to their face and kind of be in it with them.”

For Ludwikowski, even though she can’t spend time with her own family, she has another family that makes working through the holiday a little bit brighter.

“My co-workers are like my second family anyway so sometimes I don’t even feel, no offense mom and dad, but I don’t even feel like I’m missing my family because I have my own family here too,” Ludwikowski said.

Eau Claire Fire Department Deputy Chief Allyn Bertrang says he and his fellow firefighters have a second family to spend the holidays with too.

“The crews that are working, they’ll still prepare a meal together because our co-workers at the fire station are just like a second family to us,” Bertrang said. “So, we’ll prepare a meal and pending no emergency, firefighters will get a chance to sit down and eat that meal together and then celebrate Christmas with their families a different day.”

Eau Claire Public information Officer Riley McLennan says the same goes for the Eau Claire Police Department.

“We have a tight, close working family here and officers will typically bring in a dish to pass and in-between calls for service, we’ll try to meet up and have Christmas dinner,” McLennan said.

For frontline workers, part of the job is making sacrifices.

“Just like some of the other professions like we also see with police officers and nurses and some others, that when we become a firefighter, we realize that we’re going to have to work holidays,” Bertrang said.

To be there for others so they can enjoy their holidays.

“Since first responders are working major holidays, it’s nice knowing that we can be there to help them if they have an emergency,” McLennan said.

Ludwikowski, Bertrang, and McLennan all say families typically understand holidays together for frontline workers aren’t always guaranteed, but they can still try and make the most out of the time they can spend with their loved ones.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.