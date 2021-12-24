Lafayette Co. officials search for man suspected of taking money from church donations

SHULLSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - A man allegedly stole money from a Shullsburg church’s donation boxes and jars Wednesday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, a man searched for and took donations around 4:20 p.m. at Shullsburg Catholic Church.

Authorities described the suspect as wearing blue jeans, a black Columbia jacket and a blue hooded sweatshirt. He was also wearing dark tennis shoes with light colors on the sides of the soles, dark framed glasses and a camouflage-style baseball hat.

The sheriff’s office attached surveillance photos of the suspect on its post.

Anyone who can identify the suspect should reach out to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

