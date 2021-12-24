Local businesses seen increase in shoppers this year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As we are two days ahead of Christmas, businesses in downtown Eau Claire say holiday shopping has been steady, while a few have seen an increase this year.

Owner of Raggedy Man Goods and Gifts Matt Pabich says sales this holiday season have been great, especially with shoppers feeling a bit more comfortable visiting in person.

“It’s been really great. Eau Claire has always been super supportive of small businesses,” he said. “And I think this year especially we’re seeing a bigger amount of people coming out and wanting to support the smaller businesses around town especially with the year we’ve been having so we’re definitely seeing that.”

Pabich says he’s planning to end the holiday and the year on a good note as he prepares to relocate to a bigger location.

