Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser struck near Wausau

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser was struck from behind Thursday night near Wausau.

Around 7:40 p.m., a Wisconsin State Trooper was parked on the shoulder of the WIS 29 to I-39 on-ramp investigating multiple vehicle runoffs in the area when a vehicle lost control and struck the trooper’s vehicle. The trooper was inside of her cruiser at the time of the crash with the emergency lights activated. No one was injured.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, enforcement action is pending a crash investigation, which is being handled by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

This is the third Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser struck this month. WSP reminds drivers to pay attention and drive for the roadway conditions so you have time to move over or slow down when you see emergency lights ahead.

