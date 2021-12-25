Advertisement

Law enforcement working to prevent alcohol-related crashes

By Maria Blough
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With the holidays here, the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is underway.

Last year more than 160 Wisconsinites were killed in crashes involving alcohol.

Law enforcement officials like the Wisconsin State Patrol are working to change that number by getting impaired drivers off the road.

The holidays are a time for celebration.

To prevent them from becoming a tragedy, troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol will be working in greater numbers and for longer hours.

As part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, this increased patrolling will run from now until New Year’s Day.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says this time of year when people are at home with their loved ones, that’s when they see more impaired drivers.

“During the holiday season, a lot more people are at home attending holiday parties and gatherings, so we do see a lot more during that time just because of those family get togethers, and people home from whether it’s from college, work or what have you, just in their home towns trying to enjoy themselves and celebrate,” said Tatso Anduze-Bell with the state patrol.

In addition to driving sober, troopers say make sure to buckle up, put down your phone and watch your speed.

If you see a driver on the road who may be impaired, call your local law enforcement officers.

Tell them where you are and what you are seeing.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several crashes closed Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Icy roads lead to multiple crashes, road closures on I-94 Thursday
One person hurt, another in custody following Eau Claire Co. stabbing
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is recommending Town of Lafayette residents who have not...
Mail theft investigation in Lafayette, offender in custody
On Dec. 16 at 8:52 a.m., Black River Falls Police Officers responded to a report of a single...
Names released of 3 people dead after Jackson County fatal crash
Karly Moran-West got her golden retriever, Zeus, as a puppy and cared for him for six years...
Woman sues after lost dog found, adopted out to new family

Latest News

Drive Sober
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over
Generic crash
Names released in crash that killed mother, unborn child
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 12/24/2021 6 p.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 12/24/2021 6 p.m.
Scenestealers
SportScene 13 - Best of Scenestealers 2021