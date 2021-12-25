Law enforcement working to prevent alcohol-related crashes

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With the holidays here, the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is underway.

Last year more than 160 Wisconsinites were killed in crashes involving alcohol.

Law enforcement officials like the Wisconsin State Patrol are working to change that number by getting impaired drivers off the road.

The holidays are a time for celebration.

To prevent them from becoming a tragedy, troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol will be working in greater numbers and for longer hours.

As part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, this increased patrolling will run from now until New Year’s Day.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says this time of year when people are at home with their loved ones, that’s when they see more impaired drivers.

“During the holiday season, a lot more people are at home attending holiday parties and gatherings, so we do see a lot more during that time just because of those family get togethers, and people home from whether it’s from college, work or what have you, just in their home towns trying to enjoy themselves and celebrate,” said Tatso Anduze-Bell with the state patrol.

In addition to driving sober, troopers say make sure to buckle up, put down your phone and watch your speed.

If you see a driver on the road who may be impaired, call your local law enforcement officers.

Tell them where you are and what you are seeing.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.