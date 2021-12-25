Advertisement

No one hurt after Christmas morning rollover crash in Vernon County

No one was hurt after a Christmas morning rollover crash northeast of Readstown on Dec. 25, 2021.(Vernon County Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF KICKAPOO (VERNON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Vernon County Saturday morning.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, two people were in a car heading south on Highway 131 between Viola and Readstown when the 68-year-old driver hit a patch of black ice going around a curve and spun off of the roadway at 9:43 a.m. Christmas morning.

The driver and their 13-year-old passenger, both from rural La Farge, were helped out of their vehicle, which had turned over on its side, and told first responders that they had no injuries. Both were wearing their seatbelts.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office credits Readstown Fire Department, Readstown Emergency Medical Services and the Viola Fire Department with assistance with the crash, which remains under investigation.

