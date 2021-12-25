Rodgers breaks Favre’s Packers record for career TD passes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Aaron Rodgers has overtaken Brett Favre to become the Green Bay Packers’ leader in career touchdown passes.

Rodgers threw his 443rd career touchdown pass with an 11-yard completion to Allen Lazard in the first quarter of the game Saturday with the Cleveland Browns.

Only 442 of Favre’s 508 career touchdown passes came as a Packer.

Favre threw 22 touchdown passes with the New York Jets in 2008 and 44 with the Minnesota Vikings from 2009-10.

