Rodgers breaks Favre’s Packers record for career TD passes
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Aaron Rodgers has overtaken Brett Favre to become the Green Bay Packers’ leader in career touchdown passes.
Rodgers threw his 443rd career touchdown pass with an 11-yard completion to Allen Lazard in the first quarter of the game Saturday with the Cleveland Browns.
Only 442 of Favre’s 508 career touchdown passes came as a Packer.
Favre threw 22 touchdown passes with the New York Jets in 2008 and 44 with the Minnesota Vikings from 2009-10.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.