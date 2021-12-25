Advertisement

What to do with your Christmas tree after Christmas

By Dazia Cummings
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Throwing your Christmas tree to the curb after the holiday this year? You might want to think again. That tree can take on a whole new role.

Chippewa Valley Technical College Horticulture Instructor Susan Frame has a couple ways you can use your Christmas tree after the holiday.

One way can be around the yard, it can be used as mulch to protect plants during the cold weather. This can help make them healthier for next year.

The tree can also be used as a bird sanctuary by adding pine cones with peanut butter rolled in bird seeds and hang them on the tree.

“That’s really a nice thing it’s kind of fun if you have your tree in a snow bank and it starts to melt a little bit then you know spring is on its way when the tree falls over and your snow banks gone,” she said. “So its a dual purpose it’s kind of a good way for kids to see you know things going on outside.”

If you don’t want the tree around your home, the city has a drop off site on Jeffers Road. They are open December 23rd through the end of January.

