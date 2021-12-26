22nd annual Pay It Forward Christmas Breakfast

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire organization spent their holiday morning handing out free Christmas meals, as they’ve done for over two decades. Since 1999, a group of volunteers has worked year-round to provide a hot Christmas Breakfast to any and everyone who wants one.

Saturday morning, the volunteers kept their annual holiday meal going despite having to adjust because of the pandemic.

“It’s just several people that literally puts on this breakfast, that’s why it’s named Pay It Forward Christmas breakfast,” Chuck Case said.

Pay It Forward Christmas Breakfast is put on by a group of volunteers like Chuck, Cheri Case, and Susan Schaefer.

“Well, when this event started there was no, no meal in Eau Claire on Christmas day and that’s how it got started,” Schaefer said.

This is the 22nd year the group has provided warm Christmas meals to the community.

“I just feel that many people depend on Community Table for their one meal a day and if there’s nothing anywhere on Christmas, many people don’t have families nearby, some are homeless, but this is a community breakfast for anyone,” Schaefer said.

For the past few years, the event has been held at the Community Table in Eau Claire.

“Being able to provide during the holidays allows families or even an individual to have a hearty holiday meal and if they don’t have the means, we’re happy to share with them,” Sheila Sorenson, Community Table onsite coordinator said.

Due to the pandemic, the holiday meal has had to downscale and adjust.

“It used to be a large event with Santa, musicians, toys, gifts, toiletries, groceries, paper products, but now it’s just carry-out breakfast,” Schaefer said.

That hasn’t stopped their ambition to bring smiles, warm hearts, and full stomachs on Christmas.

“It’s a nice thing to do for the community. We enjoy doing it and everybody benefits and anybody who comes is welcome, it’s open to everybody,” Cheri said.

In years past before COVID-19, the holiday meal would have anywhere from 250 to 300 people come and sit down for the Christmas Breakfast. Now, that number is just over 100 with meals being carry-out only.

The volunteers with Pay It Forward are looking forward to when they can get back to having a sit-down meal again.

