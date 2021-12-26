Advertisement

Better Business Bureau gives gift return guidance for online shoppers

The blowing snow returning for the first time this season forced many schools in eastern South Dakota to close. Although that doesn’t mean learning was done for the day.(Dakota News Now)
By Gillian Rawling and Maria Lisignoli
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to the Better Business Bureau, online shopping has increased by 19% compared to pre-pandemic. With more holiday shoppers online, comes more online returns.

The BBB recommends that shoppers return their gifts in a timely manner. They say that online stores may have different return policies than brick-and-mortar stores.

“Usually there’s going to be a return time frame on there” Tiffany Shultz, the regional director for the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau said.

“Whether it be 60 days, 90 days. An online retailer may have a different policy than the in-store retailer does on returns. And if the gift giver purchased that item back in October, you could be nearing the 90-day mark already.

More stores are requiring that returns be made with IDs to prevent fraud and scams as well. The BBB says for returns being made in person, you should bring the original or gift receipt, original form of payment and your ID.

Shultz said that stores are doing this in an effort to avoid fraud, “It’s not like the old days where it’s just simply they take pick back anything. "

“A lot of retailers have become very lenient in their return policies since COVID-19. But they’re still out there to protect themselves too and protect you from scams,” Shultz added.

To save on shipping costs for online returns, the BBB also recommends going into a physical store to make returns if possible.

