Advertisement

Major storm dumps snow, closes mountain routes in California

In this image from a Caltrans remote traffic video camera, snow is cleared from a shoulder lane...
In this image from a Caltrans remote traffic video camera, snow is cleared from a shoulder lane along Interstate 80 at Donner Summit, Calif., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. A cold front passing through drought-stricken California brought snow to the northern Sierra Nevada and rain, showers and drizzle elsewhere, the National Weather Service said Monday. The Sierra snowfall was significant enough to impact travel over the higher passes, the weather service said. (Caltrans via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLFAX, Calif. (AP) - A major Christmas weekend storm caused whiteout conditions and closed key highways amid blowing snow in mountains of Northern California and Nevada, with forecasters warning that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days.

A 70-mile stretch of Interstate 80 was shut Sunday from Colfax, California, through the Lake Tahoe region to the Nevada state line.

The California Department of Transportation also closed other mountain routes while warning of poor visibility and slippery conditions for drivers.

The National Weather Service says to “expect major travel delays on all roads.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several crashes closed Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Icy roads lead to multiple crashes, road closures on I-94 Thursday
No one was hurt after a Christmas morning rollover crash northeast of Readstown on Dec. 25, 2021.
No one hurt after Christmas morning rollover crash in Vernon County
Generic crash
Names released in crash that killed mother, unborn child
Stacker compiled Metacritic data on all Christmas movies and ranked them according to their...
Best Christmas movies of all time, according to critics
The Market & Johnson Star
The Market & Johnson Star

Latest News

United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights according to flight...
COVID variant disrupts holiday travel but not shopping
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 3 children from North Carolina
This photo combo shows from top left, Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Dean Fox, and bottom...
Whitmer kidnapping plot defense seeks to dismiss indictment
FILE- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers speaks during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in...
Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment