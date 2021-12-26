Packers fans enjoy Christmas Day at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Holiday spirit was on full display Saturday as Packers fans gathered in Green Bay to celebrate Christmas, watching their team take on the Cleveland Browns. The opportunity doesn’t come around all too often, as the Packers had only played on Christmas Day twice before, once in 2005 and once in 2011.

Friends Mackenzie Dvorachek and Sierra Steder made the drive from Marshfield to attend the game.

“Packers fans are the best in the NFL, so got to be a part of it somehow,” said Dvorachek.

Dvorachek received the tickets as a present but decided to bring Steder last minute.

“She literally texted me last night and was like ‘You want to go to the Packers game?” said Steder. “Of course! Who wouldn’t?”

Both fans said it was an experience they wanted to see in person. Aaron Rodgers broke the Packers’ all-time touchdown pass record with the first-quarter score to Allen Lazard. With the score, Rodgers passed another all-time packer great in Brett Favre.

“It’s December, that’s Aaron Rodgers’ month,” said Dvorachek. “Throw touchdowns. Get dubs. I just love it.”

It was a similar feeling of excitement for Edgar couple John and Patty Baumann.

“I thought this would be the perfect Christmas present for her,” said John.

Even with going to the game on Christmas Day, they’d still have time for their family Christmases.

“All our families Christmases were either last night or next weekend,” said Patty. “Today would’ve been sitting around and watching the game on TV anyway.”

As fans gathered from all over to take in the Packers’ 24-22 win over the Browns, it truly felt like an extra present for many on the holiday.

“Best Christmas gift ever,” said Steder.

