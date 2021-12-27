Advertisement

Average lottery credit on Wisconsin property tax bills is $229-- highest amount ever distributed

(KEYC, File)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin homeowners’ will notice the Lottery and Gaming Credit found on property tax bills is 38% higher than last year.

The estimated credit is $229. The increase is due to lottery sales exceeding estimates.  In 2020, the corresponding Lottery and Gaming Credit was $166.

“The Lottery Credit this year is the highest amount ever certified for distribution in the Lottery’s 33-year history,” said Peter Barca, Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary.  “This is driven by the Wisconsin Lottery having a record year, and the credit returned to homeowners is based on Lottery profits.”

Since 1988, the Wisconsin Lottery has provided over $4.8 billion in property tax relief to eligible Wisconsin homeowners.  The amount of the credit varies throughout the state depending on the tax rate of the school district.

The Lottery Credit is shown on tax bills as a reduction of property taxes due. If a taxpayer pays their taxes in two or more installments, the credit is applied to the first installment. The credit is paid by the state to counties or municipalities on the fourth Monday in March. The county or municipality receiving the payment settles with overlying taxing jurisdictions.

