Christmas Day explosion destroys home near Princeton

A mobile home explodes in Marquette County. Dec. 25, 2021.
A mobile home explodes in Marquette County. Dec. 25, 2021.(Princeton Fire and Rescue)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Christmas Day explosion left a Marquette Co. home devastated and showered the area with debris.

No one was home when the mobile home exploded in Mecan Township, Princeton Fire and Rescue Chief Ernie Pulvermacher said in a statement Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

According to the statement, emergency crews responded to Puckaway Shores reports of the blast shortly after 1:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the explosion blew outward and debris was still spreading.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the explosion, Pulvermacher said.

In addition to the Princeton Fire Dept., Marquette Co. EMS and the Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.

