Advertisement

City of Eau Claire planning full plow operation, offering free sand Monday

[FILE] A City of Eau Claire snow plow heads south on Hastings Way.
[FILE] A City of Eau Claire snow plow heads south on Hastings Way.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire is working to remove snow and ice after overnight winter weather made roads and sidewalks slippery.

The City of Eau Claire Streets Department is going to conduct a full plowing operation Monday, according to the City of Eau Claire.

Top priority goes to the main roads totaling 97 miles of roadway used in Eau Claire essential for emergency services, and each of the 13 routes is assigned a dedicated snow plow and salt spreader. The next tier of priority goes to 68 miles of roads in the city that are heavily-traveled, including to schools or community centers. A full plow operation then includes the 183 miles of residential streets, which wraps up eight to 10 hours after snow has stopped falling unless there’s a significant amount of snow. More details on how the City of Eau Claire prioritizes roadways and route maps are on the City of Eau Claire website.

Additionally, the City of Eau Claire is providing free sand to residents to use on sidewalks. Any city resident can get up to five gallons of free sand from the city’s Central Maintenance Facility at 911 Forest St., but must bring their own container and shovel.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers speaks during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in...
Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment
Madison Ballet is bringing The Nutcracker choreography online.
Breakthrough COVID cases force cancelation of ‘Nutcracker’
In this image from a Caltrans remote traffic video camera, snow is cleared from a shoulder lane...
Major storm dumps snow, closes mountain routes in California
Several crashes closed Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Icy roads lead to multiple crashes, road closures on I-94 Thursday

Latest News

Average lottery credit on Wisconsin property tax bills is $229-- highest amount ever distributed
A house damaged by a tornado in Stanley, Wis.
National Weather Service confirms Dec. 15 storm spawned 8 Wisconsin tornadoes
A deer that was stuck on the ice was rescued outside of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.
WATCH: Fond du Lac family saves deer trapped on icy pond
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (12/27/21)