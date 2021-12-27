City of Eau Claire planning full plow operation, offering free sand Monday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire is working to remove snow and ice after overnight winter weather made roads and sidewalks slippery.

The City of Eau Claire Streets Department is going to conduct a full plowing operation Monday, according to the City of Eau Claire.

Top priority goes to the main roads totaling 97 miles of roadway used in Eau Claire essential for emergency services, and each of the 13 routes is assigned a dedicated snow plow and salt spreader. The next tier of priority goes to 68 miles of roads in the city that are heavily-traveled, including to schools or community centers. A full plow operation then includes the 183 miles of residential streets, which wraps up eight to 10 hours after snow has stopped falling unless there’s a significant amount of snow. More details on how the City of Eau Claire prioritizes roadways and route maps are on the City of Eau Claire website.

Additionally, the City of Eau Claire is providing free sand to residents to use on sidewalks. Any city resident can get up to five gallons of free sand from the city’s Central Maintenance Facility at 911 Forest St., but must bring their own container and shovel.

Due to the snow/rain mix we received and predicted temperature drop, @CityofECStreets Crews are conducting a full plowing operation today.

Alternate Side Parking helps crews get a more complete clearing of streets - thank you for your partnership in getting streets clear! pic.twitter.com/IqK3leaxCW — City of Eau Claire (@CityofEauClaire) December 27, 2021

City of Eau Claire residents can pick up sand for slippery sidewalks, free of charge, at the Central Maintenance Facility, 911 Forest Street.

Each resident is limited to a 5-gallon pail per visit, don't forget to bring your own container and shovel. pic.twitter.com/1jDttvoO6C — City of Eau Claire (@CityofEauClaire) December 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.