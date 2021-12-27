Advertisement

COVID-19 testing appointments available at Pablo Center

COVID-19 testing sites still have appointments available the final week of 2021 in Eau Claire...
COVID-19 testing sites still have appointments available the final week of 2021 in Eau Claire County, Wis.(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - COVID-19 testing remains available at the Pablo Center in downtown Eau Claire.

While some communities, such as Milwaukee and La Crosse, have reported long lines at COVID-19 testing sites, the Pablo Center appointment website shows hundreds of available appointment slots for PCR testing this week as of 6 p.m. Monday.

The site has PCR testing from noon until 5 p.m. weekdays and antigen testing from noon until 8 p.m. seven days per week, although the testing site is closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 this week due to the holiday. Several other testing sites are also available in Eau Claire County, although the Eau Claire City-County Health Department notes on its COVID-19 testing site website that there are some closures due to the holiday week, such as the UW-Eau Claire Hilltop Center testing site which is closed Dec. 23 through Jan. 2 and Jacob’s Well Church which is closed Dec. 30 through Jan. 2.

You can learn more about COVID-19 testing and vaccines in Eau Claire County on the Health Department’s website. More information on the county’s testing and vaccine sites are available on the Health Department’s weekly situation report.

